Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Alfredo Abueg pours lubrication oil into the hydraulic unit of the cargo elevator aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), Dec. 5, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 10:18
|Photo ID:
|8156280
|VIRIN:
|231205-N-MD088-1067
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|855.86 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by SN Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
