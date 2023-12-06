Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    Makin Island Conducts Routine Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Alfredo Abueg pours lubrication oil into the hydraulic unit of the cargo elevator aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), Dec. 5, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 10:18
    Photo ID: 8156280
    VIRIN: 231205-N-MD088-1067
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 855.86 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Conducts Routine Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by SN Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Conducts Routine Maintenance
    Makin Island Conducts Routine Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Maintain
    Makin Island
    USN
    Yards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT