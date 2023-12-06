Maryland Delegates Visit Fort Detrick

Delegates from across Maryland visited Fort Detrick, Nov. 27. They met with leadership and then received an overview brief of Fort Detrick and a tour that included stops at the Directorate of Emergency Services and the National Interagency Biodefense Campus.
Those who attended included:
Sen. Karen Lewis Young
Del. Mike Rogers
Del. Kris G. Fair
Del. Ken Kerr
Del. Nick Allen
Del. Heather Bagnall
Del. Susan K. McComas
Del. April Miller
Policy Director MD Veterans Caucus, Tom B. Smith
