    Maryland Delegates Visit Fort Detrick

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by lanessa hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Delegates from across Maryland visited Fort Detrick, Nov. 27. They met with leadership and then received an overview brief of Fort Detrick and a tour that included stops at the Directorate of Emergency Services and the National Interagency Biodefense Campus.
    Those who attended included:
    Sen. Karen Lewis Young
    Del. Mike Rogers
    Del. Kris G. Fair
    Del. Ken Kerr
    Del. Nick Allen
    Del. Heather Bagnall
    Del. Susan K. McComas
    Del. April Miller
    Policy Director MD Veterans Caucus, Tom B. Smith

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 09:37
    Photo ID: 8156252
    VIRIN: 231127-A-JW358-5722
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: FREDERICK, MD, US
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Maryland Delegates Visit Fort Detrick, by lanessa hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Public Relations

    TAGS

    #Fort Detrick

