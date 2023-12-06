Delegates from across Maryland visited Fort Detrick, Nov. 27. They met with leadership and then received an overview brief of Fort Detrick and a tour that included stops at the Directorate of Emergency Services and the National Interagency Biodefense Campus.

Those who attended included:

Sen. Karen Lewis Young

Del. Mike Rogers

Del. Kris G. Fair

Del. Ken Kerr

Del. Nick Allen

Del. Heather Bagnall

Del. Susan K. McComas

Del. April Miller

Policy Director MD Veterans Caucus, Tom B. Smith

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 09:37 Photo ID: 8156252 VIRIN: 231127-A-JW358-5722 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 1.91 MB Location: FREDERICK, MD, US Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland Delegates Visit Fort Detrick, by lanessa hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.