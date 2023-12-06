Special Operations Command Africa’s Annual Silent Warrior Conference

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ron Foy speaks to attendees during a break at Silent Warrior 23, Dec. 5, 2023 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Silent Warrior is a multi-day conference which facilitates a forum for senior military leaders to discuss shared concerns and identify collaborative solutions to the strategic, operational, and tactical issues in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

