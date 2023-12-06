Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Command Africa's Annual Silent Warrior Conference [Image 2 of 4]

    Special Operations Command Africa’s Annual Silent Warrior Conference

    BOBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Botswanan Col. Keratwakemang Soloman asks a question during a panel discussion at Silent Warrior 23, Dec. 6, 2023, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Silent Warrior is a multi-day conference which facilitates a forum for senior military leaders to discuss shared concerns and identify collaborative solutions to the strategic, operational, and tactical issues in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

    This work, Special Operations Command Africa’s Annual Silent Warrior Conference [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

