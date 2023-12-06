Botswanan Col. Keratwakemang Soloman asks a question during a panel discussion at Silent Warrior 23, Dec. 6, 2023, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Silent Warrior is a multi-day conference which facilitates a forum for senior military leaders to discuss shared concerns and identify collaborative solutions to the strategic, operational, and tactical issues in Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 09:15 Photo ID: 8156228 VIRIN: 231205-F-RI984-1100 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.25 MB Location: BOBLINGEN, BW, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Operations Command Africa’s Annual Silent Warrior Conference [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.