Fort Detrick Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Dills II speaks to the crowd at the annual Brunswick, Md., Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 5, 2023. The parade is one of the oldest in the nation recognized by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 09:04 Photo ID: 8156187 VIRIN: 231105-O-DO003-2087 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 642.71 KB Location: BRUNSWICK, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Detrick Recognizes Veterans in Brunswick Veterans Day Parade, by Erickson Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.