    Fort Detrick Recognizes Veterans in Brunswick Veterans Day Parade

    BRUNSWICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Erickson Barnes 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Fort Detrick Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Dills II speaks to the crowd at the annual Brunswick, Md., Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 5, 2023. The parade is one of the oldest in the nation recognized by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs.

