Fort Detrick Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Dills II speaks to the crowd at the annual Brunswick, Md., Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 5, 2023. The parade is one of the oldest in the nation recognized by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 09:04
|Photo ID:
|8156187
|VIRIN:
|231105-O-DO003-2087
|Resolution:
|2100x1402
|Size:
|642.71 KB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Detrick Recognizes Veterans in Brunswick Veterans Day Parade, by Erickson Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community relations (COMREL)
LEAVE A COMMENT