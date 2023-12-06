Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard's ‘District Dustoff’ maintains hoist proficiency [Image 35 of 36]

    D.C. National Guard's ‘District Dustoff’ maintains hoist proficiency

    DAVISON ARMY AIRFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard's aeromedical evacuation operation, Det 2 G Co 2/104th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) at Davison Army Airfield conduct hoist training, Nov. 8, 2023. Training scenarios are used to build proficiency and effectiveness to ensure members are ready to respond to emergency medical missions anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 09:04
    Photo ID: 8156162
    VIRIN: 231108-F-PL327-6131
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: DAVISON ARMY AIRFIELD, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard's ‘District Dustoff’ maintains hoist proficiency [Image 36 of 36], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medevac
    Aeromedical evacuation
    training
    emergency
    hoist training
    District Dustoff

