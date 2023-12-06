D.C. National Guard's ‘District Dustoff’ maintains hoist proficiency

Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard's aeromedical evacuation operation, Det 2 G Co 2/104th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) at Davison Army Airfield conduct hoist training, Nov. 8, 2023. Training scenarios are used to build proficiency and effectiveness to ensure members are ready to respond to emergency medical missions anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

