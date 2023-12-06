Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 12 of 13]

    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan D. Dyon, outgoing command Sgt. Maj. of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, gives a speech during his Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Dec. 7, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 07:36
    Photo ID: 8155999
    VIRIN: 231207-A-DO858-1065
    Resolution: 5254x3503
    Size: 19.6 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAGItaly
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT