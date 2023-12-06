Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group [Image 5 of 7]

    Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group

    SAITAMA, JAPAN

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Kei Fukuda, an interpreter, translates dialogue during a civil affairs working group in Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Magaña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 05:56
    Photo ID: 8155946
    VIRIN: 231206-A-VC863-3058
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.63 MB
    Location: SAITAMA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group
    Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group
    Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group
    Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group
    Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group
    Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group
    Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I Corps
    YamaSakura
    USJapanAlliance
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AusArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT