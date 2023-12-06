Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Suguru Kitta, the director of a civil affairs coordination cell with the JGSDF, speaks during a civil affairs working group in Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Magaña)

