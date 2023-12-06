Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group [Image 2 of 7]

    Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group

    SAITAMA, JAPAN

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Civil affairs Soldiers with the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and Army National Guard conduct a working group with their counterparts from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during Yama Sakura 85 in Camp Asaka, Saitama, Japan, Dec. 6, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Magaña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 05:56
    VIRIN: 231206-A-VC863-3012
    Location: SAITAMA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 85 - Civil Affairs Working Group [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I Corps
    YamaSakura
    USJapanAlliance
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AusArmy

