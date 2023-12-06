Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market [Image 8 of 8]

    Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 90th Human Resources Company, part of 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider, visit a Christmas market in Powidz, Poland, Dec. 6, 2023. The 3rd DSB leads a multi-composition team of active duty, reserve and National Guard Soldiers deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 05:25
    Photo ID: 8155931
    VIRIN: 231206-A-DP764-6706
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market
    Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market
    Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market
    Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market
    Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market
    Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market
    Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market
    Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT