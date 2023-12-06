Provider Soldiers visit Powidz Christmas Market

Santa greets U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider and Polish community members at a Christmas market in Powidz, Poland, Dec. 6, 2023. The 3rd DSB leads a multi-composition team of active duty, reserve and National Guard Soldiers deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.
