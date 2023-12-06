AOTW: SSgt Efrain Carcano-Ramirez

This graphic was created for the Airlifter of the Week, Staff Sgt. Efrain Carcano-Ramirez, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the inventory section, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2023. Ramirez was awarded AOTW for his management skills of inventory and war reserve materiels. In addition to his duties, he acted as a liaison with allies from Norway and Luxembourg to requisition parts needed to restore assets to a fully mission capable status. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

