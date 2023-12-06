Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AOTW: SSgt Efrain Carcano-Ramirez

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    This graphic was created for the Airlifter of the Week, Staff Sgt. Efrain Carcano-Ramirez, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the inventory section, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2023. Ramirez was awarded AOTW for his management skills of inventory and war reserve materiels. In addition to his duties, he acted as a liaison with allies from Norway and Luxembourg to requisition parts needed to restore assets to a fully mission capable status. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    AOTW
    86MMS

