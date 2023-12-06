Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Maritime Forces Group Photo at Headquarters

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231030-A-LS473-1021 MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Oct. 30, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, and other leaders from CMF pose for a photo at the CMF headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, Oct. 30. CMF upholds the international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across some of the world’s most important shipping lanes. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Hunter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Maritime Forces Group Photo at Headquarters, by SPC William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    group photo
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Combined Maritime Forces
    HQ
    CMF

