207th MIB(T) Soldiers train during E2B

Spc. Reed Heeren listens to an E2B instructor explain the medical lane on Caserma Del Din. The E2B tests U.S. Army Soldiers' mastery of warrior tasks and are a fundamental part of the Army's method of building lethal, cohesive teams and expert leaders through difficult, realistic training. Over 1,400 Soldiers from units across Europe, including service members from seven European countries, are training for expert badges on Caserma Del Din, Italy. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

