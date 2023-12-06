Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th MIB(T) Soldiers train during E2B [Image 3 of 5]

    207th MIB(T) Soldiers train during E2B

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.18.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Pfc. Kyle Bowman practices tactical combat casualty care during the E2B train-up. The E2B tests U.S. Army Soldiers' mastery of warrior tasks and are a fundamental part of the Army's method of building lethal, cohesive teams and expert leaders through difficult, realistic training. Over 1,400 Soldiers from units across Europe, including service members from seven European countries, are training for expert badges on Caserma Del Din, Italy. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 04:43
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    This work, 207th MIB(T) Soldiers train during E2B [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EIB
    ESB
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)
    E2B

