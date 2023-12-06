Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE Band spreads Holiday cheer in Sacile [Image 2 of 2]

    USAFE Band spreads Holiday cheer in Sacile

    SACILE, ITALY

    12.07.0099

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band meets with the audience after performing a Holiday Concert at Sacile, Italy, Dec. 1, 2023. The USAFE Band's tour in Italy is part of the 31st Fighter Wing's and USAFE's dedication to building and sharing cultural ties with the communities surrounding Aviano Air Base during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.0099
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 03:24
    Photo ID: 8155823
    VIRIN: 231201-F-XD880-1514
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 24.89 MB
    Location: SACILE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Band spreads Holiday cheer in Sacile [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF-AFAFRICA Band spreads Holiday cheer in Sacile
    USAFE Band spreads Holiday cheer in Sacile

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Christmas
    USAFE Band
    Sacile

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT