Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band meets with the audience after performing a Holiday Concert at Sacile, Italy, Dec. 1, 2023. The USAFE Band's tour in Italy is part of the 31st Fighter Wing's and USAFE's dedication to building and sharing cultural ties with the communities surrounding Aviano Air Base during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.0099 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 03:24 Photo ID: 8155823 VIRIN: 231201-F-XD880-1514 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 24.89 MB Location: SACILE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band spreads Holiday cheer in Sacile [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.