A soldier assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) assembles signal intelligence equipment during the 522nd’s annual signal intelligence exercise, Gallant Crew. The annual training certifies Soldiers in single-source intelligence disciplines. Gallant Crew 24 ensures that the 207th MIB(T) is trained and ready to provide intelligence support to SETAF-AF, USERAF, and AFRICOM. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 04:43
|Photo ID:
|8155818
|VIRIN:
|231017-A-HJ939-5091
|Resolution:
|5126x3888
|Size:
|9.79 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gallant Crew 24 [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
