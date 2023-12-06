Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gallant Crew 24 [Image 3 of 4]

    Gallant Crew 24

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.17.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Staff Sgt. Alexander Hrycyk works on the TROJAN system during the 522nd’s annual signal intelligence exercise, Gallant Crew. The annual training certifies Soldiers in single-source intelligence disciplines. Gallant Crew 24 ensures that the 207th MIB(T) is trained and ready to provide intelligence support to SETAF-AF, USERAF, and AFRICOM. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    This work, Gallant Crew 24 [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

