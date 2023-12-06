Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gallant Crew 24 [Image 1 of 4]

    Gallant Crew 24

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.17.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    A soldier assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) assembles signal intelligence equipment during the 522nd’s annual signal intelligence exercise, Gallant Crew. The annual training certifies Soldiers in single-source intelligence disciplines. Gallant Crew 24 ensures that the 207th MIB(T) is trained and ready to provide intelligence support to SETAF-AF, USERAF, and AFRICOM. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 04:43
    VIRIN: 231017-A-HJ939-1534
    Location: VICENZA, IT
