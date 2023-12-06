A soldier assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) assembles signal intelligence equipment during the 522nd’s annual signal intelligence exercise, Gallant Crew. The annual training certifies Soldiers in single-source intelligence disciplines. Gallant Crew 24 ensures that the 207th MIB(T) is trained and ready to provide intelligence support to SETAF-AF, USERAF, and AFRICOM. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 04:43 Photo ID: 8155815 VIRIN: 231017-A-HJ939-1534 Resolution: 3578x2934 Size: 7.05 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gallant Crew 24 [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.