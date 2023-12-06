Members of Team Misawa bag assorted holiday cookies as part of the annual Cookie Caper at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. The Misawa community developed a tradition to lift the spirits of U.S. and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen experiencing the holidays away from home by providing baked cookies during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 01:20
|Photo ID:
|8155659
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-VB704-1067
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Cookie Caper 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT