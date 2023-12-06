A member of Team Misawa grabs a cookie to package during the annual Cookie Caper at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. Hundreds of cookies were donated, bagged and distributed to single U.S. and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 01:20
|Photo ID:
|8155658
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-VB704-1056
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Cookie Caper 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
