A member of Team Misawa bags cookies during the annual Cookie Caper at Misawa Air Base, Dec. 5, 2023. Military members, civilians and spouses from around the base donated and packaged hundreds of cookies for the unaccompanied dormitory residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 01:20
|Photo ID:
|8155657
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-VB704-1039
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Cookie Caper 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
