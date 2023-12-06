Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Cookie Caper 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    Misawa Cookie Caper 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A member of Team Misawa bags cookies during the annual Cookie Caper at Misawa Air Base, Dec. 5, 2023. Military members, civilians and spouses from around the base donated and packaged hundreds of cookies for the unaccompanied dormitory residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    This work, Misawa Cookie Caper 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

