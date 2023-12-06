Members of Team Misawa pack cookies and treats as part of the annual Cookie Caper at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. The Cookie Caper is a holiday event that distributes donated cookies to squadrons around the base and Airmen in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 01:20 Photo ID: 8155656 VIRIN: 231205-F-VB704-1007 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 3.16 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Cookie Caper 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.