Members of Team Misawa pack cookies and treats as part of the annual Cookie Caper at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. The Cookie Caper is a holiday event that distributes donated cookies to squadrons around the base and Airmen in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 01:20
|Photo ID:
|8155656
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-VB704-1007
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Cookie Caper 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
