Members of Team Misawa package treats as part of the annual Cookie Caper at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. The Cookie Caper is held yearly to bring holiday cheer to unaccompanied Airmen who cannot go home for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 01:20
|Photo ID:
|8155654
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-VB704-1002
|Resolution:
|5408x3042
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Cookie Caper 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
