    Pfc. Obed Bartee-El of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing [Image 14 of 20]

    Pfc. Obed Bartee-El of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing

    LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    New York's Amir Anderson sits on the canvas after Pfc. Obed Bartee-El, a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, knocked him down in the first round during a 176-pound quarterfinal of the U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 6 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Bartee-El lost by unanimous decision.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 00:07
    Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Hometown: HARVEST, AL, US
