Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 00:07 Photo ID: 8155574 VIRIN: 231206-A-QG562-1013 Resolution: 3783x2608 Size: 1.77 MB Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: HARVEST, AL, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pfc. Obed Bartee-El of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing [Image 20 of 20], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.