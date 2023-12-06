Pfc. Obed Bartee-El of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing

Pfc. Obed Bartee-El, a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, avoids a punch from New York’s Amir Anderson in a 176-pound quarterfinal of the U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 6 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Bartee-El lost by unanimous decision.

