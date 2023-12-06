Spc. Eli Lankford of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing

Spc. Eli Lankford, a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, congratulates Ohio’s Ryan Williams after Williams won by unanimous decision in a 112-pound quarterfinal bout during the U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 6 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

