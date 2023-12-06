Spc. Eli Lankford, a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, prepares to punch Ohio’s Ryan Williams in a 112-pound quarterfinals of the U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 6 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Lankford lost by unanimous decision.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 00:07
|Photo ID:
|8155547
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-QG562-1005
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|LAFAYETTE, LA, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|JONESBORO, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Eli Lankford of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing [Image 20 of 20], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT