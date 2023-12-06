USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ordnance Handling Evolution

SASEBO BAY, Japan (Dec. 5, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Terrance Silburn from Los Angeles, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), transports ordnance in the ship’s magazine while anchored in Sasebo Bay, Dec. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darian Lord)

