Night Flight Operations on George Washington

Two F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, sit on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) December 5, 2023. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications Dec. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

Date Taken: 12.05.2023
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN