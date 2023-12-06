Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Night Flight Operations on George Washington [Image 8 of 8]

    Night Flight Operations on George Washington

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Two F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, sit on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) December 5, 2023. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications Dec. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 22:21
    Photo ID: 8155462
    VIRIN: 231205-N-VX022-1078
    Resolution: 5992x3995
    Size: 20.73 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Flight Operations on George Washington [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard George Washington
    VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard George Washington
    F/A-18E/F Super Hornets Conduct Flight Operations
    VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard George Washington
    VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard George Washington
    VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard George Washington
    VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard George Washington
    Night Flight Operations on George Washington

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Super Hornet
    Night Operations
    Rhino
    F/A-18E/F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT