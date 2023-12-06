Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handling 1st Class Daniel Booth from Greensville, New Hampshire, assigned to V-1 division in air department, handles an FA-18E/F Super Hornet, from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Dec. 5, 2023. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|12.05.2023
|12.06.2023 22:31
|8155453
|231205-N-VX022-1045
|4920x3453
|7.69 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|1
|0
This work, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets Conduct Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
