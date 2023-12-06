VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard George Washington

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handling 1st Class Daniel Booth from Greensville, New Hampshire, assigned to V-1 division in air department, handles an F-35C Lightning II, from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73)Dec. 5, 2023. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

