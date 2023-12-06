Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Run! MCAS Iwakuni Community Members Participate in the Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon [Image 15 of 25]

    Ready, Set, Run! MCAS Iwakuni Community Members Participate in the Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    The Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Fleet Air Wing 31 leadership team pose for a group photo after the annual Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. The friendship relay marathon helps to build camaraderie through friendly competition, and there were awards presented for the top three teams in different categories, including primary school-aged, international, and best costume. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 20:50
    Photo ID: 8155391
    VIRIN: 231203-M-DL962-6612
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Run! MCAS Iwakuni Community Members Participate in the Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Japan
    Marathon
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Community Relations
    Friendship Relay Marathon

