Ready, Set, Run! MCAS Iwakuni Community Members Participate in the Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon

A participant in the annual Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon poses for a photo while running at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. The friendship relay marathon helps to build camaraderie through friendly competition, and there were awards presented for the top three teams in different categories, including primary school-aged, international, and best costume. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

