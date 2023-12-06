Heavy lifters compete in Camp Zama's 'SWOLE Push and Pull' event

Seventeen competitors—11 men and six women—did all the heavy lifting, literally, in the “SWOLE Push and Pull” bench press and deadlift competition held Dec. 6 at the Yano Fitness Center on Camp Zama, Japan.



Each lifter had two attempts in each event to try and get the highest ratio of weight lifted divided by his or her own body weight. The ratios in each event were added together to get the lifters’ final scores. There were two weight divisions for the men and one for the women.



The top three winners in each division were:



WOMEN:

1st Place – Randi Coleman, 311th Military Intelligence Battalion (Combined 2.4653 ratio)

2nd Place – Kinski Laudzers, 311th MI Bn. (Combined 2.3669 ratio)



MEN, DIVISION 1:

1st Place – Ten Nishizawa, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (Combined 4.2667 ratio)

2nd Place – Joseph Baker, 311th MI Bn. (Combined 3.9167 ratio)



MEN, DIVISION 2:

1st Place – Michael Addison, U.S. Army MEDDAC-Japan (Combined 4.0726 ratio)

2nd Place – Jonathan Esch, 311th MI Bn. (Combined 3.6818 ratio)

