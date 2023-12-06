Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy [Image 12 of 13]

    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.1536

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, Alabama National Guard adjutant general takes part in a ceremony welcoming the first F-35 Lightning IIs to touchdown at Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Alabama on Dec. 6, 2023. (Alabama National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class William Frye.)
    The 187th is slated to receive approximately 25 jets throughout 2024 as part of their new F-35 mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.1536
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 18:31
    Photo ID: 8155214
    VIRIN: 231206-A-OK577-9772
    Resolution: 5904x4480
    Size: 12.37 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy [Image 13 of 13], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy
    The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Alabama National Guard
    Red Tail
    F-35 Arivval_20231206

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT