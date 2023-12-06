The F-35 Lightning Joins The Red Tail Legacy

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, Alabama National Guard adjutant general takes part in a ceremony welcoming the first F-35 Lightning IIs to touchdown at Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Alabama on Dec. 6, 2023. (Alabama National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class William Frye.)

The 187th is slated to receive approximately 25 jets throughout 2024 as part of their new F-35 mission.

