    NCO triumphs over cancer, inspirers others with resilience

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cindy Mascrier, 441st Vehicle Support Chain Operations Squadron program manager, holds a medal after completing a marathon, Oct. 8, 2023, Chicago, Ill. After being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2008, Mascrier has beat her illness and is now in remission. She continues to stay resilient while participating in physically demanding activities. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 16:30
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
    This work, NCO triumphs over cancer, inspirers others with resilience, by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marathon
    Cancer
    resilience
    Air Force
    Thyroid cancer

