U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cindy Mascrier, 441st Vehicle Support Chain Operations Squadron program manager, holds a medal after completing a marathon, Oct. 8, 2023, Chicago, Ill. After being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2008, Mascrier has beat her illness and is now in remission. She continues to stay resilient while participating in physically demanding activities. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 10.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 This work, NCO triumphs over cancer, inspirers others with resilience, by A1C Ian Sullens