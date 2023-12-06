Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Company Final Drill [Image 6 of 9]

    November Company Final Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Drill instructors and recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, command and execute drill movements during Final Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 6, 2023. Final Drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Company Final Drill [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill Instructors
    Final Drill
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    November Co
    3rdBTN

