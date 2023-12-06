November Company Final Drill

Drill instructors and recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, command and execute drill movements during Final Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 6, 2023. Final Drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly.

