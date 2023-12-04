Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Participates in 2023 USNA Pentagon Pep Rally [Image 3 of 3]

    CNO Participates in 2023 USNA Pentagon Pep Rally

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (Dec. 4, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen during an Army-Navy Game pep rally at the Pentagon, Dec. 9. Navy and Army will meet Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. for the 124th playing of America's Game, the Army-Navy Game. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 13:27
    Photo ID: 8154483
    VIRIN: 231204-N-UD469-1221
    Resolution: 4795x3201
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Participates in 2023 USNA Pentagon Pep Rally [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO Participates in 2023 USNA Pentagon Pep Rally
    CNO Participates in 2023 USNA Pentagon Pep Rally
    CNO Participates in 2023 USNA Pentagon Pep Rally

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Go Navy
    USNA
    Army Navy game
    CNO
    US Naval Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT