CNO Participates in 2023 USNA Pentagon Pep Rally

WASHINGTON (Dec. 4, 2023) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen during an Army-Navy Game pep rally at the Pentagon, Dec. 9. Navy and Army will meet Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for the 124th playing of America's Game, the Army-Navy Game. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 13:28
|Photo ID:
|8154482
|VIRIN:
|231204-N-UD469-1309
|Resolution:
|4729x3535
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
