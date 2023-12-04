Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood drill sergeant uses data from wellness center visits to meet fitness goals

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Winston Jordan, a drill sergeant with Company E, 701st Military Police Battalion, speaks with trainees before a physical training session on Wednesday outside the Echo Company headquarters building. Jordan utilized data provided by the Armed Forces Wellness Center here to meet his fitness goals.

