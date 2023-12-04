Staff Sgt. Winston Jordan, a drill sergeant with Company E, 701st Military Police Battalion, speaks with trainees before a physical training session on Wednesday outside the Echo Company headquarters building. Jordan utilized data provided by the Armed Forces Wellness Center here to meet his fitness goals.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8154279
|VIRIN:
|230517-A-SZ333-1206
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood drill sergeant uses data from wellness center visits to meet fitness goals, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT