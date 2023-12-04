Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Area ROTC cadets get ‘immeasurable’ training value at Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Cadet Mae Martel, from Washington University in St. Louis, practices first-level leadership skills on Saturday at Training Area 246. More than 300 ROTC cadets from eight universities across Missouri and southwest Illinois conducted a field-training exercise here over the weekend. The spring FTX, as it’s called, is the culmination of the on-campus training portion of the cadet academic year.

    This work, Area ROTC cadets get ‘immeasurable’ training value at Fort Leonard Wood, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort leonard wood

