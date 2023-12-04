Area ROTC cadets get ‘immeasurable’ training value at Fort Leonard Wood

Cadet Mae Martel, from Washington University in St. Louis, practices first-level leadership skills on Saturday at Training Area 246. More than 300 ROTC cadets from eight universities across Missouri and southwest Illinois conducted a field-training exercise here over the weekend. The spring FTX, as it’s called, is the culmination of the on-campus training portion of the cadet academic year.

