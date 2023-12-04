Cadet Mae Martel, from Washington University in St. Louis, practices first-level leadership skills on Saturday at Training Area 246. More than 300 ROTC cadets from eight universities across Missouri and southwest Illinois conducted a field-training exercise here over the weekend. The spring FTX, as it’s called, is the culmination of the on-campus training portion of the cadet academic year.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8154265
|VIRIN:
|230422-A-SZ333-5032
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Area ROTC cadets get ‘immeasurable’ training value at Fort Leonard Wood, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
