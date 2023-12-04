Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army working dog teams assist with emerging technology assessment

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Military Working Dog Handler, Sgt. David Sheriff, and his four-legged partner, Fargo, with the 947th Military Police Detachment (The Old Guard), Washington, D.C., participate in an assessment of a new explosives detection training aid April 6 at the Training Support Center here. The assessment was part of what’s called the Maneuver Support, Sustainment and Protection Integration eXperiments, or MSSPIX, which provides Army leaders and capability developers a chance to gain insights into the viability of emerging technologies through credible and validated operational assessments.

