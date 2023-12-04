Military Working Dog Handler, Sgt. David Sheriff, and his four-legged partner, Fargo, with the 947th Military Police Detachment (The Old Guard), Washington, D.C., participate in an assessment of a new explosives detection training aid April 6 at the Training Support Center here. The assessment was part of what’s called the Maneuver Support, Sustainment and Protection Integration eXperiments, or MSSPIX, which provides Army leaders and capability developers a chance to gain insights into the viability of emerging technologies through credible and validated operational assessments.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 11:49 Photo ID: 8154256 VIRIN: 230406-A-SZ333-9858 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 2.25 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army working dog teams assist with emerging technology assessment, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.