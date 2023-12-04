Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAPPS HR specialist receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for decades of volunteer work

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Susan Marshall, a human resources specialist with the U.S. Army Prime Power School here, was presented with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, signed by President Joe Biden, in recognition of more than 10,000 hours of volunteer work she has performed throughout the local community.

