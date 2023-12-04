USAPPS HR specialist receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for decades of volunteer work

Susan Marshall, a human resources specialist with the U.S. Army Prime Power School here, was presented with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, signed by President Joe Biden, in recognition of more than 10,000 hours of volunteer work she has performed throughout the local community.

