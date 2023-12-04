Staff Sgt. Timothy Genz, a drill sergeant with the 169th Engineer Battalion, reacts to a Soldier with a simulated heat injury on Monday on the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza during the installation’s heat injury prevention symposium. Leaders here attended the event to learn more about the prevention, mitigation, recognition and treatment of heat illnesses.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 11:43 Photo ID: 8154216 VIRIN: 230320-A-SZ333-4104 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 4.77 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leonard Wood leaders talk heat injury prevention at forum, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.