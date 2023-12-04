Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood leaders talk heat injury prevention at forum

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Timothy Genz, a drill sergeant with the 169th Engineer Battalion, reacts to a Soldier with a simulated heat injury on Monday on the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza during the installation’s heat injury prevention symposium. Leaders here attended the event to learn more about the prevention, mitigation, recognition and treatment of heat illnesses.

