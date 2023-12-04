Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army awards Soldier’s Medal to MP School course manager for life-saving actions in Oklahoma

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Military Police School Commandant Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht pins the Soldier’s Medal on the uniform of Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Santos, USAMPS Military Police Investigations Course manager, during a ceremony on Tuesday in Lincoln Hall Auditorium. While stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in 2021, Santos noticed a fire in an off-post residential home and helped save the life of an occupant.

    This work, Army awards Soldier’s Medal to MP School course manager for life-saving actions in Oklahoma, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

