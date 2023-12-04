U.S. Army Military Police School Commandant Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht pins the Soldier’s Medal on the uniform of Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Santos, USAMPS Military Police Investigations Course manager, during a ceremony on Tuesday in Lincoln Hall Auditorium. While stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in 2021, Santos noticed a fire in an off-post residential home and helped save the life of an occupant.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 11:39 Photo ID: 8154191 VIRIN: 230321-A-SZ333-4640 Resolution: 1500x2250 Size: 2.91 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army awards Soldier’s Medal to MP School course manager for life-saving actions in Oklahoma, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.