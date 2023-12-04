Army awards Soldier’s Medal to MP School course manager for life-saving actions in Oklahoma

U.S. Army Military Police School Commandant Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht pins the Soldier’s Medal on the uniform of Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Santos, USAMPS Military Police Investigations Course manager, during a ceremony on Tuesday in Lincoln Hall Auditorium. While stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in 2021, Santos noticed a fire in an off-post residential home and helped save the life of an occupant.
